Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Drops By 15.0%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Flex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. 4,586,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

