Short Interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Drops By 5.9%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 73,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,333. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

FHTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

