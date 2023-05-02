Short Interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Rises By 12.9%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 10,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,985. General Mills has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

