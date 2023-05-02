Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Increases By 5.3%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 2,758,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,649,979. Genius Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

