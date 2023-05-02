Short Interest in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Expands By 13.0%

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 24,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.38. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Insider Activity

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,734.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

