Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Declines By 13.8%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
GLBE traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,654. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.
GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
