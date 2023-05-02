Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Declines By 13.8%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 367,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Down 2.9 %

GLBE traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,654. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.