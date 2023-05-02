Short Interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expands By 7.7%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Hello Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hello Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 703,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

