Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Rises By 5.6%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $536.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

