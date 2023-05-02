Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Increases By 8.6%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

IMAB stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 239,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,922. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

