Short Interest in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Increases By 8.6%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INDI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 1,355,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,354. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,197.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,376 shares in the company, valued at $686,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,507 shares of company stock worth $4,031,951 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.