Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rises By 10.9%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 54,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,396. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Intevac

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,058.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $475,204. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Intevac by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Intevac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 333,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

