Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Decreases By 7.9%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,061 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE IRS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $437.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

