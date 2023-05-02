Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Increases By 11.2%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBRGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. 1,667,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

