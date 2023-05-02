Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Increases By 11.2%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

KBR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. 1,667,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

