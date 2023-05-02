Short Interest in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rises By 11.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,529. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.09.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 307,688 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $3,647,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

