Short Interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Decreases By 6.0%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 4.8 %

MGY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 1,491,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,596. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 1,845,030 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $22,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $22,016,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $18,575,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

