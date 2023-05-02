Short Interest in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Drops By 9.9%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MMYT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MakeMyTrip

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

