Short Interest in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Declines By 8.6%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 528,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

Matthews International Trading Down 1.5 %

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Shares of MATW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. 123,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,914. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.13. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.