Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Decreases By 12.9%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,830,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after buying an additional 1,748,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,975,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 1,552,219 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,781,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 1,093,385 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

MIN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 122,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,060. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

