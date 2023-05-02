Short Interest in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Declines By 7.5%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 13,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,467. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 138.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,889 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 270.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $56,988,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

