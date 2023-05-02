Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Declines By 6.8%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 23,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,247. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

About TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

