Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Declines By 6.8%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDSGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 23,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,247. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDSGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

(Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

See Also

