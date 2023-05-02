Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Decreases By 11.8%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. 146,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,689. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,215.23 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,159.42%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

