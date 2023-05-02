Siacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $204.59 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,269.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00313028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00545053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00419012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,914,582,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

