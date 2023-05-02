Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $1.85 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 107.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.05. 1,681,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,735. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,037,000 after acquiring an additional 511,536 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 727,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,437,000 after acquiring an additional 435,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

