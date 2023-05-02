Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $131.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

