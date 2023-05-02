Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.80-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 1,677,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,037,000 after buying an additional 511,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 727,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,437,000 after buying an additional 435,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

