Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.81 million. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBGI opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 230,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading

