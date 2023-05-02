SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. SJW Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.
SJW stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.
In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.
SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.
