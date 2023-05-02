Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

SKX stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $903,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 in the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $860,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

