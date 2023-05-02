Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 154,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,637. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

