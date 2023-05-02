SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $71.77.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

