Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Sleep Number Trading Down 0.8 %

SNBR stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Insider Activity at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,369,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 601.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

