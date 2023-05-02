Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE SON opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

