Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 80,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,233,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

SOVO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 441,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,314. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

