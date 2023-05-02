SPACE ID (ID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $117.76 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $187.99 million and $117.76 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.61906499 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $116,701,072.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.