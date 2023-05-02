SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,620 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $987,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 98,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

