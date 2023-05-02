SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 122,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,105. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.