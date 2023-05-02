SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.02

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 5263818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.