Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $39.01.
Spin Master Cuts Dividend
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
