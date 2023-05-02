Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

