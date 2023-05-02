Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells $18,512.73 in Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $18,512.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 730,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.