Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells $18,512.73 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $18,512.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 730,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

