Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.19 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,415. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328 in the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

