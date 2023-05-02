Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.6-78.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.89 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 238.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 192,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

