SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. SPS Commerce makes up 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of SPS Commerce worth $57,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,056,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,202 shares of company stock worth $14,184,409. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.69. 29,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,589. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

