Square Token Price Down 55.7% Over Last Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $4.98 million and $127,368.37 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00008434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 2.45721868 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $102,744.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

