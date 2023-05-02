Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 4,865 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.28. 686,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PTC by 266.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in PTC by 178.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 129,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 82,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

