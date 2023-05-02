STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $35.42. STAG Industrial shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 2,849,404 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

