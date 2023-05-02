Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Recommended Stories

