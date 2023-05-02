Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Standex International has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $125.65.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Standex International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Standex International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also

