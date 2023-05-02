Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.67

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.67 and last traded at $87.70, with a volume of 14586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.
In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stepan by 2,869.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
