Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

STRL stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 109,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,155. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

